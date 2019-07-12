Journalist confirms Everton’s offer for Malcom

Everton have submitted a €35m offer for the Barcelona winger Malcom.
The player is expected to leave the La Liga giants this summer and he is wanted by two Premier League clubs. Arsenal are the other English club after him.
According to a video report by Jorge Nicola (translated by Sportwitness), Everton have already made their move but Barcelona want €40m for the player.
Malcom hasn’t been able to hold down a regular starting berth at Camp Nou and a move would be ideal for his career. He needs to play week in week out at this stage of his career.
It will be interesting to see if Everton increase their offer for the player. They certainly have the finances to get the deal over the line.
Also, the Toffees have a good rapport with Barcelona. The two clubs have negotiated the transfers of Mina, Digne and Gomes before.
Silva could definitely use more firepower in attack and Malcom would be a good addition. He will add pace and flair to Everton’s attack.
The likes of Walcott have been poor for a while and an upgrade is needed now. Malcom could form a lethal attacking trio alongside Richarlison and Bernard at Goodison Park next season.