Journalist claims West Ham and Southampton interested in Marko Grujic

The Telegraph journalist Mike McGrath has claimed on Twitter that West Ham United and Southampton are interested in signing Marko Grujic from Premier League rivals Liverpool in the summer transfer window.

McGrath has claimed that both West Ham and the Saints have considered the 24-year-old midfielder ahead of the end of the window.





Grujic is in action for Liverpool in their Carabao Cup tie against Arsenal at the moment.

Marko Grujic playing for Liverpool #LFC tonight has been considered by #WHUFC West Ham and Southampton #SaintsFC ahead of the transfer deadline #LFCARS Spent last 2 seasons in Bundesliga with Hertha Berlin #HaHoHe — Mike McGrath (@mcgrathmike) October 1, 2020

Marko Grujic stats

Grujic was on loan at Hertha Berlin in Germany for the past two seasons and did quite well.

According to WhoScored, the 24-year-old scored four goals and provided one assist in 29 Bundesliga matches last season.

During the 2018-19 campaign, the Serbia international midfielder made 20 starts and two substitute appearances in the league for Hertha, scoring five goals and providing one assist in the process, according to WhoScored.

Leaving Liverpool

Grujic has been at Liverpool since 2016, but the Serbia international has made only a handful of appearances for the first team.

It is hard to see the 24-year-old play regular first-team football for the Reds this season, and it would make sense for him to leave Anfield this summer, either on loan or on a permanent basis.