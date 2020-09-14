Journalist claims Sead Kolasinac wants Arsenal stay despite West Ham rumour

The Guardian journalist Nick Ames has stated on Twitter that Arsenal left-back Sead Kolasinac wants to stay at the club amid interest from West Ham United.

The Bosnia and Herzegovina international left-back wants to fight for his place in the starting lineup despite knowing that he is behind Kieran Tierney in the pecking order, according to the journalist.

According to The Athletic, West Ham are interested in signing Kolasinac from Premier League rivals Arsenal in the summer transfer window (click here to read more on Sportslens).

Am told West Ham is not a likely destination for Sead Kolasinac as things stand. Player has had talks with Arteta & knows he's behind Tierney, but wants to fight for his spot unless something significant changes #AFC — Nick Ames (@NickAmes82) September 14, 2020

Should Sead Kolasinac stay at Arsenal?

West Ham are a big club and are based in London, but Arsenal are a bigger club and have more ambition.

While the Hammers are likely to fight for survival in the Premier League this season, the Gunners will be aiming to finish in the top four and will also compete in the Europa League.

Tierney is one of the best young left-backs in Europe, and the Scotland international was superb for the Gunners in the final weeks of last season.

However, Kolasinac is a very capable left-back, and he should have confidence in himself that he will get his chances and will be able to impress when he gets them.