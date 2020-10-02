Journalist claims Rhian Brewster having Sheffield United medical now

The Daily Telegraph journalist Mike McGrath has claimed on Twitter that Rhian Brewster is set to leave Liverpool for Sheffield United today.

The well-known and well-respected journalist has stated that the 20-year-old striker is undergoing a medical at the Blades at the moment.





Fellow reputable journalists David Ornstein of The Athletic and The Times reporter Paul Joyce have also reported about Brewster on Twitter, as shown below.

Brewster will sign a five-year contract at Bramall Lane #twitterblades Fee undisclosed but could break club record including add-ons — Mike McGrath (@mcgrathmike) October 2, 2020

🚨 Exclusive: Liverpool striker Rhian Brewster to sign for Sheffield United today. £23.5m, 15% sell-on clause, buyback option lasting 3 years. Travelled & medical overnight / this morn. Was interest from Palace + Villa @TheAthleticUK #SUFC #LFC #CPFC #AVFC https://t.co/Q31n6xZV5f — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) October 2, 2020

Rhian Brewster will sign for Sheffield United today. £23.5m and a buy-back guaranteed for three years. Liverpool also have a 15pc sell-on. — paul joyce (@_pauljoyce) October 2, 2020

Leaving Liverpool for Sheffield United makes sense

Brewster did well for Swansea City last season, as the striker played an important role in the Swans finishing in the top six of the Championship table.

The 20-year-old joined the Swans on loan from Liverpool in January 2020, and scored 11 goals in 22 league games for the Welsh outfit, according to WhoScored.

It was going to be tough for Brewster to break into the Reds’ first team, and it makes sense for that he is reportedly on his way to United.

The Blades did well in the Premier League last season, and under manager Chris Wilder, the youngster will progress and develop.

Brewster needs regular playing time in the Premier League to progress and develop, and at United, he will get it.