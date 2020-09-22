Journalist claims Leeds United have contacted Inter Milan for Joao Mario

According to well-known and well-respected journalist Tancredi Palmeri, Leeds United have made contact with Inter Milan to sign Joao Mario in the summer transfer window.

Palmeri, who works for beIN SPORTS and CNN and is a former La Gazzetta dello Sport contributor, has claimed that Newcastle United are also interested in the former West Ham United loanee.





The Italian journalist has further stated that Valencia have enquired about the 27-year-old midfielder, while Real Betis have already made a bid for the Portugal international, who won the European Championship in 2016.

Inter Milan spell

Mario has been on the books of Inter since 2016 when he joined from Sporting Lisbon.

Although the Portugal international has done well on occasions, he has not been able to make himself a key figure in the team over the years.

The 27-year-old had a loan spell at West Ham in the Premier League in 2018, and he spent the 2019-20 campaign on loan at Lokomotiv Moscow in Russian.

Back to England?

Mario knows what it takes to play in the Premier League, and he would be a decent signing for Leeds or Newcastle, but only on a loan deal.

It remains to be seen if Inter are open to an exit for the 27-year-old Portugal international midfielder.