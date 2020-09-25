Journalist claims interest from Leeds and Wolves in Daniel Neil

Well-known football journalist Pete O’Rourke has claimed on Twitter that Leeds United, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Newcastle United will miss out on Sunderland midfielder Daniel Neil.

Former Sky Sports reporter O’Rourke has stated that Neil will sign a new contract with Sunderland.





Premier League trio Leeds, Wolves and Newcastle all want the youngster, but he has decided to sign a new deal with League One outfit Sunderland, according to O’Rourke.

Football Insider has also claimed of interest in the 18-year-old from Leeds – who are playing in the Premier League this season after winning automatic promotion from the Championship at the end of the 2019-20 campaign – but the report has stated that Sunderland have rebuffed them.

Highl-rated Sunderland midfielder Daniel Neil is set to sign a new three-year deal at the club despite attracting interest from Newcastle, Leeds and Wolves. #SAFC #NUFC #lufc #wwfc — Pete O'Rourke (@SportsPeteO) September 25, 2020

Good decision?

Sunderland may be playing in League One at the moment, but the Black Cats are a massive club.

Staying at the Stadium of Light makes sense for Neil, as he will get to progress and improve in a familiar environment.

The midfielder is only 18 years of age, and he is not going to play regular first-team football for any club now.

What Neil needs now is to be coached well and to show his talent for the youth team of Sunderland.