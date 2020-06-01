Journalist claims Allan likely to end up at Everton

Everton have been linked with the Napoli midfielder Allan for a while now.

Italian Journalist Niccolò Ceccarini (via Sportwitness) has now claimed that the player is most likely to end up at Goodison Park this summer.

The 29-year-old has fallen out of favour at the Italian club and he needs a fresh start.

Allan has worked with the current Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti at Napoli and the Italian manager will know all about his strengths.

The Brazilian was a key player for him at Napoli and he could do the same for Ancelotti at Everton now.

The Toffees are in desperate need of a central midfielder like Allan who can dominate games and is disciplined defensively.

He would the ideal partner for Andre Gomes at Everton.

It will be interesting to see if the Premier League side can agree on a fee with Napoli now.

Apparently, the player was very close to joining PSG but the transfer never materialised.

Everton are thought to be the frontrunners now and it seems that the Italian media are optimistic about the move going through.

Meanwhile, Napoli are already planning for life without Allan. They are looking at Roma’s Jordan Veretout as a replacement.