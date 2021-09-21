If you’re the kind of punter that likes to make a weekend of betting, William Hill has a one-off promotion just for you: Bet up to £5 on Joshua v Usyk on Saturday night and get a matched free bet on Arsenal v Spurs for Sunday afternoon. Plus, take a look at our betting expert’s tips for both sporting contests.

Bet up to £5 on Joshua v Usyk & Get a matched free bet on Arsenal v Spurs at William Hill

To help punters make the most of this double opportunity to turn a profit betting on both Joshua vs Usyk & Arsenal vs Spurs, William Hill is offering exclusive, matched bets of up to £5 for all sportslens readers.

Read on to learn more about exactly how this offer works and how to claim it:

Joshua vs Usyk boxing betting tips: Bet on Joshua vs Usyk to get a matched bet for Arsenal vs Tottenham at William Hill

If you’re interested in claiming this unique special offer available at William Hill only for this weekend, read on since we’ll detail exactly what you need to do below:

First off, you’ll need to be a member of the William Hill betting site. You can join today by clicking any link on this page and registering an account. Once joined up, navigate your way to the Joshua vs Usyk betting markets Select ‘Opt In’ when prompted Wager £1 minimum on a Joshua vs Usyk betting line with odds of at least 1/5, and William Hill will match your stake with a free bet up to the value of £5 When you go to place a wager on Arsenal vs Tottenham, your free bet credits (up to the value of £5) will appear

Bet £5 or more on Joshua vs Usyk (Saturday night) to get a matched bet on Arsenal vs Tottenham (Sunday afternoon) at William Hill

Joshua vs Usyk betting tips: Why bet on Joshua to win?

Anthony Joshua heads into the encounter with Oleksandr Usyk on Saturday as the reigning, defending WBA, WBO, IBF, and IBO heavyweight champion of the world.

Bar one slip up against andy Ruiz over in the Middle East a few years ago, AJ has looked largely inconquerable, amassing 22 stoppages in his 24 wins.

His opponent, Usyk, is a skilled master of the sweet science himself. The former cruiserweight champion is stepping up a weight for this contest, but has never been beaten in his pro career (18-0) and, like Joshua, is an Olympic medalist having won gold at the 2012 Tokyo Olympic Games.

As good as Usyk has looked at cruiserweight, and despite his undoubted pedigree on the amateur scene prior to going pro, this is surely AJ’s fight to win: The 24-1 multiple division champion is better built than his Ukrainian opponent; appears to be as quick despite operating at a heavier weight class; he’s stronger and has a history of crushing KO blows under his belt. Plus, on top of all that, AJ is rangier than Usyk, too. So, we fancy the Ukrainian to spend a large portion of the fight at the end of the Brit’s jab. William Hill is offering 2/5 odds on an AJ win in front of his home fans (not to mention a special 25/1 promo!), and we feel that backing the favorite at home is the only sensible option here. Please do note, however, that the special 25/1 AJ odds mentioned above cannot be used in conjunction with the Arsenal vs Spurs matched bet offer. They are separate promotions. Click here to get 2/5 odds on Joshua beating Usyk at William Hill Arsenal vs Spurs Betting Tips: Why bet on Tottenham to win? Though Nuno Espirito Santo’s team did come undone against Chelsea in a tough 3-0 defeat last weekend, there’s really no harm done in losing to the European champions. Plus, it’s not like Chelsea bullied Spurs out of the match in the same fashion as they did to Arsenal earlier in the EPL season. As such, our betting experts are still predicting a Spurs win at the Emirates. Spurs have won three of the last four meetings vs Arsenal

In what is usually a game that ends in a draw or is settled by only one goal, Spurs’ superior defensive record could prove decisive. Discounting both clubs’ performances against Chelsea, Spurs had conceded just three goals to Arsenal’s six. The Gunners looked better defensively vs Norwich and Burnley, but Kane and Heung-son are a different proposition entirely. Don’t expect a clean sheet from the Gunners.

In short, Harry Kane: As of 14 March 2021, the all-time top goalscorer in North London derby games is Harry Kane who has now notched 11 goals vs Arsenal William Hill is broadcasting odds of 11/5 for Spurs to take a crucial away win, making them slight underdogs. It’s the superior value bet in what is likely to be a close contest, which is why we are betting on Spurs to win.

Click here to get 11/5 odds on Spurs to beat Arsenal at William Hill

Joshua vs Usyk boxing betting tips: Take advantage of William Hill’s guaranteed best odds on Round Betting

William Hill is also guaranteeing the best value on Round Betting for the Joshua vs Usyk bout this Saturday night.

The Bookmaker will be comparing the value of all Round Bets made at its site to that found at Paddy Power, BetVictor, bet365, SkyBet, Ladbrokes, Betfred, and Coral to ensure that its customers get the best value posted on any of those sites.

If William Hill discovers that a rival bookmaker has broadcast superior value on the AJ vs Usyk Round Betting lines, they will adjust their prices to match or beat those on offer.

Do note, however, that the price comparisons will not include any price boosts or enhanced odds broadcast by the aforementioned rival bookmakers.