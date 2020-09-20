Josh Windass sends message to Sheffield Wednesday fans after Watford game

Sheffield Wednesday player Josh Windass has taken to Twitter to give his reaction to his side’s failure to win against Watford at home on Saturday afternoon.

Wednesday played out a goalless draw with Watford at the Hillsborough Stadium in the Championship.





Windass, who can play as a midfielder or as a forward, has given his take on the final result on Twitter.

First half today brilliant , should of been a few up and a stone wall penalty , second half we would of lost a goal last season . Spirit is there for all to see . Points and clean sheets on the board 👏🏼👏🏼 — Joshua Windass (@WindassJnr) September 19, 2020

Stats

Over the course of the 90 minutes at the Hillsborough Stadium on Saturday afternoon, hosts Wednesday had 50% of the possession, took eight shots of which one was on target, and earned two corners, according to BBC Sport.

Visitors Watford had 50% of the possession, took six shots of which three were on target, and earned eight corners, according to BBC Sport.

Promotion challenge

Wednesday are at the foot of the Championship table at the moment with -8 points from two matches.

Garry Monk’s side were imposed a 12-point penalty for this season, and first they need to get positive points.

The Owls do have a very good side, and they will fancy their chances of finishing in the top six of the Championship table as the season progresses.

Wednesday’s next Championship match is against Bristol City away from home next weekend.