Josh Windass reacts to Sheffield Wednesday draw with Nottingham Forest

Josh Windass has taken to Twitter to give his reaction to Sheffield Wednesday’s draw with Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

Wednesday played out a 1-1 draw with Forest at the Hillsborough Stadium in the Championship.





After a goalless first half, the Reds took the lead in the 69th minute when Joe Lolley found the net.

The Owls restored parity in the third minute of injury time when Connor Wickham – on loan from Premier League club Crystal Palace – headed home from a corner.

Windass, signed on loan from Wigan Athletic in the January transfer window and injured for the match on Saturday, is delighted with the late goal, and believes that Garry Monk’s side “fully deserved” the point.

Yes @ConnorWickham10 . Fully deserved . We’ve been excellent today — Joshua Windass (@WindassJnr) June 20, 2020

Stats

Over the course of the 90 minutes at the Hillsborough Stadium on Saturday afternoon, hosts Wednesday had 59% of the possession, took 13 shots of which three were on target, and earned seven corners, according to BBC Sport.

Visitors Forest had 41% of the possession, took 10 shots of which three were on target, and earned four corners, according to BBC Sport.

The result means that the Owls are 15th in the Championship table at the moment with 49 points from 38 matches, eight points behind sixth-placed Preston North End.