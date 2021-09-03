Josh Warrington vs. Mauricio Lara Betting Odds, Prediction & Boxing Free Bet

Lara v Warrington 2 two is live at 9pm on Saturday night – Lara caused a massive upset first time around but the rematch is in Leeds. Read on for our boxing expert’s best bet at 6/5 and find out how to get a SportsLens exclusive £5 Free Bet on the fight.

Josh Warrington vs Mauricio Lara

Saturday September 4, at Headingley Stadium, Leeds, UK

Card gets underway at 8 pm; Warrington vs. Lara expected at 12 am

Broadcast live on the DAZN worldwide boxing app

Free £5 Bet Available at Betfred if there’s a Knockdown

Following a shock defeat to Mexican opponent, Mauricio Lara, in February, Josh Warrington, returns to Headingley Stadium in his home city of Leeds to set the record straight tomorrow night, September 4.

Lara, a 1/33-betting underdog leading up to the February bout, handed the now 30-1 Leeds Warrior his first ever career loss.

Warrington, who had vacated the IBF featherweight strap and taken a year off prior to the Lara fight, tasted the canvas twice before the referee stepped in and called an end to the fight, handing Lara a career-defining victory.

Infront of his home crowd, expect the Leeds Warrior to be back to his best as he bids to reverse that huge upset last time out.

Pride is on the line!

Read on to get a full preview of the fight, as well as the best betting odds available, and our predictions.

Josh Warrington vs. Mauricio Lara Betting Odds

As you might expect, with a boxing rematch of this magnitude taking place on British soil, bookmakers are awash with attractive odds and intriguing prop betting options.

Take a look at the best odds available in the table below:

Odds Josh Warrington Mauricio Lara To win 4/6 11/10 To win by KO 11/2 13/8 To win by Judges’ decision 6/5 9/1 Draw/ technical draw 16/1 16/1 DQ 100/1 100/1

Looking at the odds, Warrington to win on home soil by any means or by the scorecards is the safest possible option. But we like an underdog, so Betfred’s 13/8 on Lara to repeat the KO performance we saw earlier this year does pique our interest, too.

If you can’t stomach betting against the Brit but want a slightly riskier but potentially higher pay out come tomorrow night, Warrington by KO, TKO, or DQ is broadcast at 11/2 on Betfred. But do note, Warrington KOs do not happen often!

Josh Warrington vs. Mauricio Lara Free Bets

Josh Warrington vs. Mauricio Lara Stats

Josh Warrington Mauricio Lara Age 30 23 Nationality British Mexican Height 5ft 7in 5ft 7in Reach 67in n/a Record 30-1-0 23-2-0 KOs 7 16 Win Streak 0 12 (+1 NC)

Prior to that shock KO victory over Josh Warrington back in February, Mauricio Lara was something of an unknown. The Mexican had spent most of his career fighting across the Atlantic in Mexico and South America

Since claiming the scalp of the former IBF featherweight champion, however, it’s hard not to consider the 23-year-old as a near-elite fighter: Lara boasts 22 wins and just two losses & one NC on his record.

The Mexican really does pack a punch, too – as Warrington himself found out when he was stung with two superbly placed left hooks during that first encounter. Lara has claimed 15 of his 22 victories by way of KO and is not to be taken lightly.

The more technically sound fighter of the two, Josh Warrington, on the other hand, will be eager to get back into the ring to avenge that shock defeat. The Leeds-born fighter boasts big wins over the likes of Carl Frampton and Kiko Martinez, and a loss to a massive betting underdog such as Lara will have hurt his pride.

Not to mention the fact that such a defeat has also stalled Warrington’s quest for big money fights – the Leeds Warrior vacated his featherweight belt to go after the bigger tests and more lucrative paydays only to fall short at the first hurdle vs. Lara.

Josh Warrington vs. Mauricio Lara Prediction

Lara put Warrington down in the first meeting but he was ring rusty after 16 months out. Warrington is back in Leeds where he is 14-0 and we think that a home crowd and favourable judges will help him get a points win at odds of 6/5.

BEST BET: Bet Warrington to win by Decision at 6/5

Josh Warrington to win by Decision at 6/5

