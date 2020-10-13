Josh King now the priority target for West Ham

West Ham are focused on signing the Bournemouth attacker Josh King before the transfer window closes.

According to Daily Mirror, the 28-year-old attacker is now the club’s number one target in the remaining days of the transfer window.





King has done well in the Premier League with Bournemouth over the years and he could prove to be a solid addition West Ham’s attack.

The player is valued at £18 million and it will be interesting to see if West Ham are willing to shell out that kind of money for a player who is in the final year of his contract.

West Ham need to add more depth and quality to their attack and the Bournemouth star would be a smart addition.

King should be able to settle in quickly and make an immediate impact if he moves to West Ham this summer. He has played in the Premier League with Bournemouth and he is used to the intensity and the physicality of the League.

Furthermore, the 28-year-old can play in a number of positions in the attack. His versatility would give Moyes the option of switching it up tactically.

King could partner Haller in the attack this season or play as the attacking midfielder behind him.