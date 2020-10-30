Jose Mourinho’s comments after Antwerp defeat puts Dele Alli’s future in doubt

Tottenham Hotspur suffered a 1-0 defeat against Belgian outfit Royal Antwerp on Thursday in the Europa League.

Spurs were in good form ahead of the game but they couldn’t break the Antwerp defence. Jose Mourinho made four changes at the break, but it didn’t alter the result.





Mourinho, who was visibly frustrated after the game, used his old tactics of blaming his players when things didn’t go according to his plans.

It was a lacklustre performance from Spurs, and Mourinho expressed his reaction on Instagram to let the whole world know that he was frustrated.