Jose Mourinho’s comments after Antwerp defeat puts Dele Alli’s future in doubt

Tottenham Hotspur suffered a 1-0 defeat against Belgian outfit Royal Antwerp on Thursday in the Europa League.
Spurs were in good form ahead of the game but they couldn’t break the Antwerp defence. Jose Mourinho made four changes at the break, but it didn’t alter the result.
Mourinho, who was visibly frustrated after the game, used his old tactics of blaming his players when things didn’t go according to his plans.
It was a lacklustre performance from Spurs, and Mourinho expressed his reaction on Instagram to let the whole world know that he was frustrated.
Bad perfomances deserve bad results. Hope everyone in this bus is as upset as I am. Tomorow 11 AM training.
Gareth Bale was included in the side after not featuring against Bu, while Dele Alli, Harry Winks and Giovani Lo Celso also featured during the game.
And Mourinho couldn’t hide his anger as some of the players failed to grasp the opportunity provided.
Alli was substituted at half-time. The England international has hardly played under the Spurs boss this season, but he failed to impress him when given an opportunity.
Without mentioning names, Mourinho said after the game:
“The best team won and the worst team loss. After tonight, my future choices are going to be very easy.
“Before matches you always ask me why this player is not playing, why this player is not playing, why this player is not selected.
“Maybe now for a few weeks you don’t ask me that because now you know the answer.”
More pressure on Alli?
In almost every press conference Mourinho was asked why Alli hasn’t been playing regularly, and now Mourinho has almost made it clear that his future team selection choices won’t be easy.
Alli was even linked with a move away from the north London club in the summer transfer window, with Paris Saint-Germain thought to be interested in him.
Mourinho’s latest comments further add pressure on Alli. His future will once again come in doubt if Mourinho keeps using him sparingly.