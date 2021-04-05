Jose Mourinho will spearhead Tottenham Hotspur’s pursuit of Milan Skriniar

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho will spearhead the club’s pursuit of Inter Milan defender Milan Skriniar this summer, Football Insider claims.

The north London giants have experienced a stop-start campaign, and they are currently a couple of points adrift of the top four in the Premier League.

While they have excelled in the attack with regular goals, they have had issues at the back and have kept just five clean sheets in 15 matches in 2021.

Skriniar has been on Spurs’ radar for a while, and it is now reported that Mourinho will take it upon himself to push through a summer deal for the centre-back.

The Portuguese has identified the 26-year-old as his top summer target, and it is claimed that Spurs came close to landing him for around £26 million in January.

Sportslens view:

Mourinho has regularly rotated between his options in the central defence, with Toby Alderweireld, Davinson Sanchez, Eric Dier and Joe Rodon being the regular choices.

He has yet to find the right combination, and it won’t come as a surprise if the Portuguese looks to bolster the department further ahead of next season.

Skriniar has vast experience in the Serie A with 167 appearances under his belt and has been pivotal to Inter’s return to the Champions League in recent years.

He had a lean spell at the beginning of 2021 but has redeemed himself with a string of top-notch performances on the right side of a back three.

The Slovak is not a tough tackler but has strong concentration levels with a sublime pass success rate of nearly 92 percent.

At 26, he is at the prime of his career and would be an ideal choice to solidify Spurs’ backline and boost their title challenge next term.

Stats from Transfermarkt.com

