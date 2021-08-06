Jose Mourinho wants Wolves ace Leander Dendoncker at Roma – report

Jose Mourinho wants to bring Wolves midfielder Leander Dendoncker to Roma this summer according to a report from Calcio Mercato.

Roma have already signed a player from Wolves this summer. Rui Patricio swapped the Midlands for the Italian capital last month.

And now it seems as though Dendoncker could be set to follow him.

The 26-year-old ace joined the Black Country outfit from Anderlecht originally on loan in the summer of 2018.

His move was then made permanent the following year for around £12 million according to The Express & Star.

Dendoncker made a fine start to life at Molineux. He has gone off the boil over the past 18 months or so, however.

Jose Mourinho wants Wolves ace at Roma

Calcio Mercato claims that the Portuguese is desperate to bolster his central midfield ranks at the Stadio Olimpico.

Much will depend on how much Bruno Lage needs to bolster his summer transfer budget.

If Wolves lose Ruben Neves this summer, they really can’t afford to lose Dendoncker as well.

If Roma come in with a big offer for the former Anderlecht man, however, it may well be too hard for the Black Country outfit to turn down.

At 26, the defensive midfielder, who can also play in the centre-back position, still has plenty of time to improve further still at Molineux. He really is the kind of player Lage should be keeping around.

Conor Coady once described the Belgian ace as a ‘brilliant’ player.

The Wolves fans know how good the Belgian is. Surely Lage does as well. So perhaps Roma boss Mourinho may have his work cut-out in signing Dendoncker this summer.

