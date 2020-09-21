Jose Mourinho wants to sign a striker for Tottenham

This has been a massive transfer window for Tottenham Hotspur and despite the financial constraints due to the Covid-19, chairman Daniel Levy has backed his manager to the best of his ability.

Spurs have made as many as five signings with Mourinho bringing in players like Matt Doherty, Joe Hart, Sergio Reguilon, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Gareth Bale. If the Portuguese can bring a couple more players, he’ll have a very good squad that can challenge for the top-four spot.





An attacking midfielder would be a welcome addition if Dele Alli leaves the club. However, Mourinho is desperate to sign a striker and has once again delivered a clear message to Levy that he needs to bolster that department.

When asked whether he still needs to sign a striker despite the arrival of Bale, he said to Football London – ‘Yes’.

Spurs have been linked with a host of strikers in the past few months, but they haven’t been able to lure any top player to the north London club.

The likes of Danny Ings and Troy Deeney have been considered as well, but Spurs have found difficulty in landing them.

Wout Weghorst has come under consideration, and the Wolfsburg striker would be a very good signing for the club if Spurs can pull off the deal.