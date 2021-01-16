Jose Mourinho wants to bring Christian Eriksen back to Tottenham

Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho is looking to bring Christian Eriksen back to the club this month.

The 28-year-old Danish midfielder has struggled since his move to Inter Milan and the Italian side are thought to be keen on cutting their losses now.





According to Fabrizio Romano, Mourinho wants to sign the player on a loan deal until the end of the season.

However, the midfielder is currently on wages of around €7.5 million per season after taxes and that could be a problem for the Premier League side.

Apparently, Eriksen wants to come back to the Premier League.

The midfielder has scored four goals in 40 appearances for Inter since joining the club at the start of 2019. He has failed to adapt to Antonio Conte’s style of play as well and it makes sense for him to move on in search of regular first-team football elsewhere.

The 28-year-old has made just nine appearances in the league for the Italian club this season.

SL View: Alternative to Dele Alli?

A return to Tottenham could be ideal for both parties. Eriksen is likely to play more often and a return to his comfort zone might help him regain his confidence and sharpness.

Also, Mourinho could use more creativity in his midfield especially if Dele Alli decides to move on.

The 24-year-old England international has fallen down the pecking order at the club and he is thought to be pushing for a move away from the London club.