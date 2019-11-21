Jose Mourinho vows to bring passion back into Tottenham Hotspur

Jose Mourinho stunned the footballing community after being announced as Tottenham Hotspur’s new head coach on Wednesday, replacing Mauricio Pochettino in the hot seat.
Not many fans were pleased with the Argentine’s sacking and Chairman Daniel Levy took a lot of criticism for handling things poorly. But with Mourinho, Spurs will now look to rekindle their top-four ambitions.
The Portuguese is an elite winner, having won something or the other wherever he’s managed in the last decade or so. But his ultimate goal is to bring passion and happiness back into the club struggling to find joy.
In an interview with Spurs official website, he said, “I couldn’t be happier and look forward to the challenge. What can I promise? Passion, real passion.”
“Passion for my job, but also passion for my Club, that’s the way I have been all my career and I want to try, obviously, everything to bring happiness to everyone who loves the Club.”, he added.
Jose also explained his privilege at inheriting such a talented squad, indicating that wasn’t the case with some of his earlier jobs.
He explained, “It’s a privilege when a manager goes to a club and feels that happiness in relation to the squad he is going to have.”
“It didn’t happen many times. To be honest, the majority of the times we go to clubs and we always think ‘we like some, I don’t like enough’ and you think immediately about what to do to change, what to do to make an approach between your ideas and the profile of the players.”, he further added.
While not naming any of his favourites or players he’s really excited to work alongside, the Portuguese also praised the squad he’s getting to work with
He said, “I really like this squad. Of course, I’m not going to say names, I’m not going to tell you individuals because this is completely against my concept of what a team has to be, but I like a lot the ability of the squad.”
Mourinho’s been criticized in the past for his hesitancy working with younger players, but he insisted that won’t be the case with Spurs producing top talents from their academy.
He explained, “There is not one manager in the world who does not like to play young players and help young players to evolve, there is not one.”
“The problem is sometimes you get into clubs and the work that is below you is not good enough to produce these players, but when you have them, the managers are always happy to develop these players, so I look to our history and you see that the Academy is always giving the talent the first team needs. Of course, I also look forward to work with that profile.”, he added.
The Portuguese will make his debut as Spurs manager on Saturday, when his side travel to West Ham United looking to end their horrible away curse in 2019.