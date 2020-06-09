Jose Mourinho thinks Coutinho would be too expensive for Tottenham

Tottenham have been linked with a move for the Brazilian midfielder Philippe Coutinho.

The 27-year-old has fallen out of favour at Barcelona and he needs a fresh start. He has been linked with a return to the Premier League.





The former Liverpool star played his best football in England and a return to his comfort zone might be the best option for him right now.

Spurs were keen on the player but Jose Mourinho has now decided that he is too expensive for the Londoners as per Mundo Deportivo (via Daily Mirror).

Spurs have a limited budget this summer and they cannot afford to splash out on the Brazilian.

The Premier League side have faced huge losses because of the current health crisis.

Coutinho will have to find another suitor now. The attacking midfielder needs to join a club where the manager will trust him and allow him to express himself.

If he can regain his confidence, he could still be a top class player.

Hypothetically speaking, he would have been a cracking addition to Mourinho’s midfield. He can play as the number ten, an advanced central midfielder or a winger.

Coutinho would have added flair, vision and goals to the side. His long range prowess would have been a bonus.