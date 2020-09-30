Jose Mourinho singles out Tottenham Hotspur’s Eric Dier for praises as Gareth Bale is pictured celebrating win passionately

Tottenham Hotspur booked a place in the quarter-finals of the League Cup following last night’s hard-fought victory over Chelsea.

Both sides played out 1-1 in normal time, and the game was decided via penalties immediately, with Spurs running out 5-4 winners after Mason Mount missed his attempt.





Tottenham had to come from behind to draw the game after Timo Werner had put Chelsea ahead 19 minutes into the clash.

Erik Lamela helped Jose Mourinho’s side restore parity with seven minutes to go, and a watching Gareth Bale was more than delighted with the outcome of the London derby.

The summer returnee was pictured reacting thus after Spurs advanced to the last-eight.

Mourinho took to Instagram to single out Eric Dier for praises after the 26-year-old emerged as the man of the match despite answering the call of nature while the game was ongoing.

The centre-back put in a solid and impressive shift against the Blues, and he didn’t show any signs of fatigue despite playing all 90 minutes against Newcastle United on Sunday.

Dier has established himself as Tottenham’s first-choice in central defence, and he will now be keen to do so for country ahead of next summer’s European Championships.