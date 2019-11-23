Jose Mourinho says Tottenham striker Harry Kane one of the best in the world

Jose Mourinho always has had success at clubs where he managed.
And that is why there is a feeling among a section of fans that he could end Tottenham’s trophy drought. Mourinho has said that he wants to take the club to the next level by winning trophies.
The former Chelsea boss replaced Mauricio Pochettino earlier this week who spent five and a half years at the north London club. The Argentine was sacked after Spurs had made a poor start to the season, finding themselves 14th in the Premier League table.
Pochettino failed to deliver any silverware during his tenure although he took Spurs to Champions League final last season. Mourinho is already looking to win trophies and wants star striker Harry Kane to help him achieve the goals.
The former Real Madrid boss has hailed him as ‘one of the best’ strikers in the world and said he needs to win something to highlight the quality of player he is.
Mourinho told Football London: “He’s one of the best strikers in the world, no doubt. He just needs his team with him, if his team is England or if his team is Tottenham, he just needs his team to bring him, or to go with him to the next level.
“What is the next level? Titles. I think he needs to win, with us, with England, he needs to bring something to highlight the quality that he has as a player. The goals he scores, what he brings to the team. Top striker and I’ve worked with some of the top ones.”
The 26-year-old, undoubtedly, is one of the best strikers in the world. He has a phenomenal scoring record for club and country, notching 131 goals in 189 Premier League games for Spurs and netting 32 in 45 matches for England.