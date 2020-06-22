Jose Mourinho says Tottenham Hotspur players displayed great character and professionalism against Manchester United

Tottenham Hotspur returned to Premier League action on Friday, playing out a 1-1 draw against Manchester United in what was a fierce clash.

It was their first competitive game in more than three months, but the intensity was there to see given what was at stake.





Both sides are looking to secure Champions League football for next season and they gave their all.

Spurs boss Jose Mourinho was particularly impressed seeing his players give their all on the pitch, and he has praised them for their character and professionalism.

“Maybe you disagree with me, which I will accept, but I watched the beginning of the Bundesliga, I watched the Portuguese first fixture and the Spanish first fixture. I think I watched almost all the matches in the Premier League first fixtures. I think our match was the one with more intensity, more competitive,” Mourinho told football.london when asked if he was pleased with the commitment and spirit of his team against the Red Devils.

“Even without fans, the game was not a friendly. I’ve watched a few matches that look more like a friendly than a proper competitive match but our match was played at high speed, with high intensity and I obviously congratulate our guys and United’s guys.

“To play 90 minutes at that intensity, I think was phenomenal. I can only have amazing words about the commitment of my guys. For the first match after such a long period without football, to play such a match it was a great demonstration of character and professionalism.”

Spurs were heading for victory with nine minutes to go before United drew level, and dropping valuable two points didn’t do their top-four/five dreams any good.

They host West Ham United tomorrow and will hope to bag all three points.

Tottenham are currently behind Chelsea, the Red Devils, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Sheffield United in the table, and they can’t afford to drop points against the Hammers with only two Champions League spots realistically available.

The players will have to show more intensity tomorrow, and the availability of all his six attacking options will come as a much-needed boost ahead of the campaign’s run-in.