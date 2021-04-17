Jose Mourinho responds to Paul Pogba’s comments about him

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba recently hit out at Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho for his man-management skills.

The French international revealed that he had a good relationship with the current Spurs boss but the equation between the two deteriorated after a trophyless second season and a poor start to the 2018-19 campaign.

Mourinho was involved in a training ground spat with Pogba and the player was eventually stripped of the club’s vice-captaincy in September 2018.

Pogba has revealed to Sky Sports that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer would never go against his own players like Mourinho. He also revealed that the current Manchester United manager does not mistreat players even if he not picking them.

The Portuguese manager has been criticised for his treatment of Spurs midfielder Dele Alli this season and the 24-year-old is in a similar situation to that of Pogba and Luke Shaw when Mourinho was managing them at Old Trafford.

Shaw struggled to hold down a regular starting berth when Mourinho was in charge of the Red Devils. But the left-back has improved considerably under Solskjaer and he has been one of the best full-backs in the league this season.

Alli has been frozen out of the Tottenham starting line-up this season and he has been linked with a move away from the London club in recent months.

Responding to Pogba’s comments after the match against Everton last night, Mourinho revealed that he could not care less about the Manchester United midfielder’s opinion of him.

Mourinho replied (via Goal): “I would like to say that I couldn’t care less with what he says. I couldn’t care less. Not interested at all.”

Spurs were held to a 2-2 draw against Toffees in the Premier League last night and it could be a damaging blow to their top-four aspirations.

Read: What Paul Pogba actually said about Jose Mourinho