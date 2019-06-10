Jose Mourinho ready to consider Newcastle job

Jose Mourinho could consider managing Newcastle United if the takeover goes through.
According to Daily Mirror, Sheikh Khaled bin Zayed Al Nehayan has his own managerial targets and if he approaches Mourinho, the former Chelsea boss would seriously consider the proposal.
The Portuguese manager is out of a job right now and he is waiting for a suitable offer. Apparently, he has already informed his friends that he would consider taking over at Newcastle.
If Newcastle’s takeover goes through, there is likely to be a massive cash injection and Mourinho could be the man to rebuild them into a Premier League giant.
He did something similar at Chelsea when Abramovich came in.
Mourinho is a world class manager who has succeeded at every club he has been in. Bringing in someone like him would be a draw for the top players as well.
Rafa Benitez has done a very good job at Newcastle and he is adored by the fans. However, it seems that a successful takeover will end his Newcastle career.
It will be interesting to see what happens in the coming weeks.
Some of the Newcastle fans have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the report and here are some of the reactions from earlier.
With the job Rafa has done over the past 3 years, how could any owner think Jose could do a better job. Plus Jose doesn’t last long at clubs and then there’s more upheaval again. Give Rafa the job and the finances, he’s got the club pointing upwards on a shoestring budget.
— Brady (@BRADY1892) June 8, 2019
Rather keep Rafa
— Nick 🦅🇺🇸 (@Nick_Harrison8) June 8, 2019
Rafa > Mourinho
— Ben Armstrong (@benarmstrongx) June 8, 2019
Would be a massive own goal from BZG if they did not have Rafa as the #nufc manager…
— Paul Sutcliffe (@PaulSutcliffe80) June 8, 2019
Rather have Rafa Benitez with Oil money💰🇦🇪
Rafa deserves the chance to spend having dragged us from the Championship to two solid midtable Premier League finishes after having only spent £4million net since June 2016.
Mourinho wasted £400million at Man Utd😡
— Rafa Facts (@FactsRafa) June 8, 2019