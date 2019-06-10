Blog Columns Site News Jose Mourinho ready to consider Newcastle job

10 June, 2019

Jose Mourinho could consider managing Newcastle United if the takeover goes through.

According to Daily Mirror, Sheikh Khaled bin Zayed Al Nehayan has his own managerial targets and if he approaches Mourinho, the former Chelsea boss would seriously consider the proposal.

The Portuguese manager is out of a job right now and he is waiting for a suitable offer. Apparently, he has already informed his friends that he would consider taking over at Newcastle.

If Newcastle’s takeover goes through, there is likely to be a massive cash injection and Mourinho could be the man to rebuild them into a Premier League giant.

He did something similar at Chelsea when Abramovich came in.

Mourinho is a world class manager who has succeeded at every club he has been in. Bringing in someone like him would be a draw for the top players as well.

Rafa Benitez has done a very good job at Newcastle and he is adored by the fans. However, it seems that a successful takeover will end his Newcastle career.

It will be interesting to see what happens in the coming weeks.

Some of the Newcastle fans have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the report and here are some of the reactions from earlier.

