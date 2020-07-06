Jose Mourinho reacts to Arsenal mocking Tottenham defeat

Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho has taken a swipe at Arsenal after the Gunners’ social media handle mocked Spurs’ defeat to Sheffield United.

After the game, Arsenal’s Facebook account posted that it isn’t easy to beat Sheffield United are Bramall Lane and then posted a video of Arsenal winning their FA Cup game against Chris Wilder’s side away from home.





Mourinho explained that Arsenal are only enjoying Tottenham’s troubles because they are in that situation themselves. He also pointed out that the Gunners haven’t been any better in the league this season.

The Spurs boss also claimed that his team will be waiting for Arsenal. The two teams meet in the north London derby on Sunday.

That said, Mourinho is not keen on being the top dog in North London. He wants his side to be more ambitious and look at the bigger picture.

It is evident that the Spurs manager wants his side to win trophies. The fans will certainly be impressed with his attitude. Being content with a derby win in an otherwise poor season would only showcase a small-club mentality.

It will be interesting to see if Mourinho can guide his side to silverware soon. Before that, they will have to finish the season strongly and secure European football for next season.

Mourinho said (quotes via Football London): “Not really, I think if they were top of the league or fighting for top four in a really good moment they wouldn’t enjoy the problems of others. You only enjoy the problems of others when you are also in trouble.