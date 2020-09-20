Jose Mourinho reacts on Instagram after Tottenham Hotspur’s win over Southampton

Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho has taken to Instagram to react following his side’s first Premier League win of the 2020-21 campaign.

Spurs suffered a 1-0 loss at the hands of Everton in the season’s opener last weekend but bounced back with an emphatic 5-2 victory over Southampton at St. Mary’s Stadium.





Tottenham put in a top performance in the second-half following a 1-1 draw heading into the break, with Heung-min Son scoring four goals.

Harry Kane scored Spurs’ last goal of the game having assisted all of the first four goals, and Mourinho took to Instagram to react thus to the result:

Spurs face Leyton Orient on Tuesday in the third round of the EFL Cup before travelling to Macedonia to face KF Shkendija in the third qualifying round of the Europa League on Thursday.

They return to Premier League action next Sunday with a game against Newcastle United at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, and Mourinho will hope his side can pick up all valuable victories in those next three games.