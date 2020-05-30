Jose Mourinho provides injury update on four Spurs players including Harry Kane

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho has provided a positive injury update on four first-team players including Harry Kane.

Kane (hamstring) and Moussa Sissoko (knee) suffered injuries during the 1-0 defeat to Southampton at the beginning of the year and they had to undergo surgeries.

Meanwhile, Son Heung-min had an operation for a broken right arm in February while Steven Bergwijn sustained an ankle injury just prior to the coronavirus shutdown.

In a report covered by the club’s official website, Mourinho has confirmed that all four players have returned to training in the lead-up to the Premier League restart next month.

“In relation to the big injuries that ended in surgeries, Moussa, Sonny and Harry, yes, they are all back. We are going to start training with the full group next Monday, and yes, they are going to be involved in the group,” He told.

Spurs were in a poor run of form before the shutdown and they picked up just one point from three league games while being eliminated from the Champions League and FA Cup by RB Leipzig and Norwich City respectively.

Still, they have the chance of securing Champions League football for next season, considering they are only seven points adrift of the top four with another nine league games to play.

Meanwhile, Manchester City are due to learn the fate of their European club competition ban at the Court of Arbitration for Sport next month and an unsuccessful appeal could mean that the fifth position could be sufficient to qualify for the elite competition.

Spurs are presently four points behind fifth-placed Manchester United but they can reduce the deficit as they are scheduled to host the Red Devils in one of their remaining nine matches.

Mourinho will be aware that the club’s Champions League hopes may lie on the form of Kane and Son upfront. The focus could particularly lie on getting Kane up to speed, given he remains the club’s talisman in the attack.

