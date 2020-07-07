Jose Mourinho praises Everton duo Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Richarlison

Tottenham Hotspur head coach Jose Mourinho has praised Everton duo Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Richarlison in CamdenNewJournal.

Mourinho said that Everton’s Calvert-Lewin and Richarlison are two of the best strikers in the Premier League.





The former Chelsea and Manchester United boss made the comment following Spurs’ 1-0 win against Everton at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the Premier League on Monday evening.

Mourinho was pleased with how his Tottenham players defended against the two 23-year-old forwards.

Mourinho told CamdenNewJournal: “It was not an artistic performance. Hugo didn’t have to make great saves.

“Richarlison and Calvert-Lewin are a couple of the best strikers in England and we controlled them very well.

“We tried to score more goals and had couple of chances with Son that could have killed the game.”

Stats

Against Tottenham on Monday evening, Calvert-Lewin took three shots of which one was on target, had a pass accuracy of 76.5%, won three headers, took 28 touches, made one interception and three clearances, and put in one cross, according to WhoScored.

So far this season, the 23-year-old English forward has made 26 starts and five substitute appearances in the Premier League for Everton, scoring 13 goals and providing one assist in the process, according to WhoScored.

At Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Richarlison took one shot which was not on target, had a pass accuracy of 66.7%, won three headers, took 33 touches, made one tackle, and put in two crosses, according to WhoScored.

The 23-year-old Brazil international forward has scored 11 goals and provided three assists in 31 Premier League matches for the Toffees so far this season, according to WhoScored.