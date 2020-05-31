Jose Mourinho keen on signing Willian for Spurs but faces obstacle

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho is keen on a reunion with Chelsea winger Willian this summer but will need to offload at least one attacker to compensate for the Brazilian’s arrival.

Willian’s current contract expires at the end of next month but he is expected to remain committed to the Blues until the end of the current season, which has been delayed by the coronavirus pandemic.

A number of clubs including Paris Saint-Germain have been credited with an interest in the experienced winger but it is quite clear that he would prefer to reunite with Mourinho at Spurs next term.

Still, a deal does not appear straightforward, according to The Star, considering chairman Daniel Levy wants Mourinho to permit the sale of one of the existing forwards prior to Willian’s arrival.

Willian will be available on a free transfer at the end of the season but Levy is still reluctant to meet the player’s £125,000-a-week wage demands until the club are able to recoup funds from the sale of a wideman.

It is added that Erik Lamela could be the player sold during the next transfer window and the north London side will demand at least £20m for the services of the Argentina international.

Lamela’s career with Spurs has been plagued by a few long-term injuries but he has still proved a quality signing with 33 goals and 47 assists across all competitions for the club.

Still, he has received the least amount of playing time from the starting lineup compared to the likes of Son Heung-min and Lucas Moura and it won’t come as a surprise, if he heads through the exit door.

Meanwhile, Willian will turn 32 prior to next season but he has shown no signs of slowing down and has continued to play at a high level for the Blues this term. He has bagged seven goals and six assists from 28 starts for the club.

Frank Lampard is said to be keen on extending Willian’s stay with the west London giants but that appears unlikely to happen with the hierarchy reluctant to meet his demands for a three-year contract.

Stats from Transfermarkt.com