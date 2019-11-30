Jose Mourinho heaps praise on Tottenham’s Eric Dier

Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho has heaped praise on Eric Dier.
The versatile midfielder has been involved in the starting lineup since Mourinho’s arrival and the Portuguese revealed that he loves the player.
Speaking to Football London, Mourinho said: “He’s a good player, an intelligent guy, loves Tottenham, we love him. As I was saying, it’s a decision for the team. It was a decision the team needs at the time and he’s one of the guys who easily understands that meaning. For him, the team is everything and you find sometimes in football some players when they are more important than the team. It’s about them, them, them and when they remember there is a team. Eric is not that. Eric is about team, team, team.”
Dier lost his starting berth under Pochettino but he seems to have gained Mourinho’s trust and he will be delighted with these comments from the manager.
The England international can play in a variety of roles and he will be looking to do the best for the team and the manager. He will want to repay Jose’ faith in him.
Dier can operate as a full back, a centre back and a central midfielder. His versatility could be an asset for Mourinho in the coming weeks.
It will be interesting to see how Dier does in the coming weeks. If he manages to regain his form and confidence, he will certainly improve the Londoners quite a lot.
Spurs will be eyeing a top four finish and they will need players like Dier in top form in order to achieve that.