Jose Mourinho heaps praise on Spurs ace Dele Alli

Jose Mourinho has heaped praise on the Tottenham midfielder Dele Alli after his showing against Bournemouth at the weekend.
Spurs picked up a well-deserved win over the Cherries and Alli was instrumental for the Londoners.
The England international struggled during the start of the season and he was heavily criticised. He seems to have picked up his form since the arrival of Mourinho.
The Portuguese manager is delighted with Alli’s performances so far and the midfielder seems to be enjoying his time under Mourinho as well.
Speaking to Football London, Mourinho said: “Dele, I don’t need to speak about. The best thing that can happen to a coach is when you don’t need to speak about a player because everybody speaks, all of you, fans, everybody speaks about him and speaks about him for the right reasons. He’s playing really, really, really well. I couldn’t ask for any more from him. He’s playing amazing, scoring goals, assisting, working, fantastic.”
Tottenham fans will be delighted to see the upturn in Alli’s form under the new manager. He is a key player for Spurs and the team plays much better when he is on song.
Spurs will be hoping to finish in the top four this season and they will need their key stars in top form in order for that to happen.
So far the signs are quite encouraging under Jose Mourinho.