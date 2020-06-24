Jose Mourinho has requested Tottenham to sign Gabriel Magalhães

Tottenham have been linked with a move for the Lille defender Gabriel Magalhaes this summer.

As per Fichajes (via Sportwitness), the Londoners are willing to bring him to England and Jose Mourinho has requested the club to sign the 22-year-old.





The report also claims that Spurs are offering €30m (£27m) for the player, an amount Napoli are also willing to pay. It will be interesting to see where Gabriel ends up.

The likes of Everton have been linked with the player recently as well.

The Brazilian is a talented defender with a big future ahead of him and Spurs could use someone like him.

Jan Vertonghen is expected to leave the club soon and Mourinho will need a replacement. Gabriel could be the ideal alternative next season.

Apparently, Real Madrid are keen on the player as well.

Gabriel has been a star for Lille this season and he has the ability to succeed in the Premier League. If Spurs can offer him regular first-team football, it could be tempting for the Ligue 1 ace.

The chance to play in the Premier League is alluring and Spurs will be able to offer him a much bigger platform as well. Also, he is likely to earn a lot more in England.

If Spurs manage to sign him for €30m, the transfer could look like a bargain in future. Gabriel has the ability to justify that outlay.