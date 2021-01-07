Jose Mourinho has lost faith in summer signing Gareth Bale

Gareth Bale returned to Tottenham Hotspur on a loan deal earlier this summer but the Welshman has failed to live up to the expectations so far.

The 31-year-old has made eleven appearances for the London side in all competitions and he has scored three goals.





Spurs fans would have expected a lot more from the winger when their club decided to sign him on loan with the option to make the move permanent.

The player has had knee problems and calf problems since his move and Spanish publication Sport are reporting that Tottenham are now unwilling to activate the purchase option for Bale.

Apparently, Jose Mourinho has lost confidence in the player and he will return to Madrid once his loan deal is over.

It seems that the Spanish giants will be stuck with the Welshman until his contract expires in the summer of 2022.

Bale’s time at Madrid has been plagued with injuries and he has failed to fulfil his potential at the Spanish club. A move to Tottenham was expected to resurrect his career but things have not gone according to plan.

It will be interesting to see if the Welshman can improve his fitness during the second half of the season and make a considerable impact for Mourinho’s team.

Although it was a loan deal, the return of Bale was treated as a marquee signing by the Londoners and the Welshman was expected to transform the side.