Jose Mourinho delivers latest team news ahead of Tottenham vs Burnley

Tottenham Hotspur will face Burnley in the Premier League clash on Sunday.

Spurs have lost five in their last six Premier League games, and find themselves ninth in the league table.





They lost 2-1 against West Ham in their last Premier League game, but are heading into this game on the back of a 4-0 win against Wolfsberger in the Europa League.

Mourinho on Alli’s fitness:

Alli produced a spectacular performance – arguably his best of the season – in the midweek Europa League clash, where he scored one and provided two assists.

#thfc Mourinho says Dele Alli's fitness is improving and he's "very happy" with him. — Dan Kilpatrick (@Dan_KP) February 26, 2021

Mourinho on team news (h/t Football London):

“Serge is fine, he’s fine. Trained today with the team without any limitations. As I was saying, everybody is training with the team and Gio is the only one that is not in conditions to play this weekend.

“I think even next week will be quite premature for not to say impossible, but he’s coming. Today for the first time in a long time, the medical department could watch the draw as they didn’t have any players inside.”

Serge Aurier will be fit to play Burnley as Jose Mourinho confirms all the squad trained. Lo Celso not yet ready, though. #THFC #COYS — Jonathan Veal (@jonathandveal83) February 26, 2021

Aurier missed the last few games with a foot injury, but it seems he is fit and available for selection. Giovani Lo Celso has returned to training but he is not match-fit yet.

Mourinho on his future:

A lot has been written about Mourinho’s future at the club following a dismal run of form.

The Telegraph claimed last week that Mourinho has been given only a fortnight to turn the fortunes around.

The Independent has claimed today that Daniel Levy is “enchanted” by Mourinho, but he may take the drastic decision to sack him if the results do not improve.

The Athletic has claimed recently that some of the players are not happy with Mourinho’s system, although the Portuguese boss is confident that his methods are still the best.

"I felt in trouble when I didn't have pressure and I was at home for a few months – that was a problem." Jose Mourinho insists he is not worried about his position at Tottenham ⚪️🔵 pic.twitter.com/a3dIaI0EfE — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) February 26, 2021

Mourinho on Europa League draw:

Tottenham will face Dinamo Zagreb in the round of 16 Europa League clash.

Mourinho says that it’s “premature” to think about facing other British teams at the moment, but there is a possibility they could face either Arsenal or Manchester United in the next round.

“So the objective now is to win against Dinamo and then if later Arsenal and Manchester United are in the competition we have always to face them.

I think, yeah it happened in the Champions League final, two English clubs, happened in the Europa League with Arsenal and Chelsea too. It’s something that can happen and if it does, wonderful for us if we are one of the two teams and wonderful for English football to have two teams in the final.”