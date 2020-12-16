Jose Mourinho delivers an update on Harry Winks’ Tottenham future

Tottenham midfielder Harry Winks has been linked with a move away from the London club due to the lack of playing time under Jose Mourinho.

The 24-year-old midfielder has started just three Premier League games for Tottenham this season and he is thought to be frustrated.





According to Mirror, the midfielder has strong interest from Spain and Premier League side Everton are thought to be keen on him as well.

There have been rumours of a potential loan deal when the transfer window reopens in January but Jose Mourinho has now ruled out the possibility of the midfielder leaving anytime soon.

Mourinho said: “In relation to Winks on loan in January, no way.”

Harry Winks has lost his starting berth since the signing of Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and it will be interesting to see if he can convince Jose Mourinho to give him more opportunities in the coming months.

Winks will be desperate to prove himself and hold down a regular starting berth for club and country.

With the Euros coming up next summer, the midfielder cannot afford to sit on the bench at Tottenham every week as it could affect his chances of selection for the England national team.

A loan move in January could help him regain his form and sharpness and it remains to be seen how the situation unfolds in the coming weeks.

There is no doubt that the 24-year-old is a quality player but Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg is a better fit for Jose Mourinho’s system and Winks will have to work very hard to overtake the Danish midfielder in the pecking order at Tottenham.