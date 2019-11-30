Jose Mourinho comments on Victor Wanyama

Tottenham Hotspur new manager Jose Mourinho has spoken highly of midfielder Victor Wanyama.
The 60-times capped Kenya international is struggling with regular games at Spurs, and has been linked with a move away from the north London club.
The 28-year-old has played just 24 minutes in the Premier League so far this season, and Mourinho feels that he needs to play regularly.
Mourinho has hailed him as a ‘very good player’, but has admitted that he may find it tough to include him straight into the starting line up.
Mourinho told Football.London: “I know how good Victor is, I know he is not playing lately. Of course when you don’t play regularly you lose a little bit of that match condition.
“He is fit, he is fine, he has no physical problems at all. But one thing is to be fit and another is to be match fitness, match intensity, match pace.
“He needs to play and in this moment, in this phase – me just arriving and trying to organise a team and trying to a few good results – it is difficult to bring him to the team a player in this situation.
“The ideal situation was for him to play and then when he plays he will be back to what Victor is and Victor is a very good player.”
Wanyama has been linked with a move back to Celtic in the January transfer window.
Celtic manager Neil Lennon has said that he is open to signing the defensive midfielder in January, but has admitted that affordability could be an issue for the club.
Wanyama should consider a move back to Celtic. The Bhoys would love to have a quality player like him who has proved his class in the Premier League with Spurs and Southampton.