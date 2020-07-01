Jose Mourinho comments on Tottenham transfer plans

Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho has given a hint about how they would approach the summer transfer window.

Mourinho revealed in May that Tottenham’s transfer budget had been slashed and they won’t be able to spend much like their rivals.





Indeed, clubs across the world would struggle to spend big money in the summer transfer window as the global economy has taken a big hit due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

At the same time, there is a general perception among the fans and pundits that Spurs need to invest in their squad to make it competitive.

Ahead of Tottenham’s Premier League clash against Sheffield United, Jose Mourinho was asked to comment on whether missing out on Champions League football would have a big impact on transfer funds.

Mourinho said, as quoted by Football London:

“That’s normal. A team that qualifies or doesn’t qualify for the Champions League, it makes a difference to their economical situation. That’s easy to understand and easy to accept.

“The two good things are that Mr Levy wants what I want. He wants what the fans want, which is to win football matches and to try to win trophies. So that’s one good thing.

“The second good thing is that we don’t need much. We don’t need many players. We don’t need huge investment. That’s not our profile as a club. With or without Covid, with or without Champions League, so I think we will manage. It doesn’t matter what happens in terms of the table, we will manage to improve our squad which is what we want.”

Spurs find themselves seventh in the Premier League, nine points behind fourth-placed Chelsea. In all probability, they could miss out on Champions League football next season.

That means Spurs would have a limited budget to operate with in the transfer market. While he says that everyone associated with the club wants to see the club winning trophies, he would manage without huge investment.

Mourinho feels that Spurs have a very good squad and that they don’t need many players. Does that mean he is already hinting that they may have to endure a frustrating transfer window?

Or does he genuinely believes that the squad has enough potential to challenge for trophies? It will be interesting to see how Spurs approach the transfer window, given they need to bolster a few areas in their squad.