Jose Mourinho comments on Tottenham Hotspur star Dele Alli

Dele Alli has found his confidence and form back under Jose Mourinho.
Alli struggled with his form and fitness over the past 18 months or so, and received strong criticism from various football pundits about his attitude towards the game.
Mourinho challenged Alli to regain his best form when he took charge at Spurs, and the midfielder has responded in a brilliant way. He was superb during Tottenham’s 3-2 win against West Ham in Mourinho’s first game in charge where he grabbed an assist.
The 37-time capped England international scored for Spurs in a 4-2 win against Olympiakos in the Champions League, and arguably produced his best performance of the season last week when he scored twice in Spurs’ 3-2 win against Bournemouth.
Mourinho has praised Alli highly saying he has the talent and the right age to reach the dizzy heights of success. The former Chelsea boss also added that Alli has got ‘amazing potential’, and that the club will do everything to get the best out of the 23-year-old midfielder.
“He can do anything he wants,” said Mourinho to Football London. “I think he has the talent, he has already the right age, the right experience, already experience at the highest level, playing the Champions League, playing for the national team in the biggest competitions, lots of talent, young. He has everything. It is just a question about motivation every day.
“Dele is younger than that (comparing with Frank Lampard), he is not as mature as that yet. Amazing potential, again we are going to try and develop this talent to be consistent and be great for club and national team. That is what we are going to do. He wants, clearly he wants and we are going to try and give everything to reach this level.”