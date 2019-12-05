Jose Mourinho comments on Gareth Bale

Recently, Gareth Bale, who left Tottenham Hotspur for a world-record £86 million move to Real Madrid in 2013, said that the north London club has made a huge statement in hiring Jose Mourinho.
Mourinho replaced Mauricio Pochettino at Spurs following a dismal run of results across all competitions this season. The former Real Madrid boss is a high-profile manager and he is expected to make some blockbuster signings for Spurs.
Last month, reports emerged that Spurs chairman Daniel Levy would sanction a big-money move for Bale in January. The 83-times capped Wales international has won four Champions League and a La Liga title with Madrid but his future at the club remains uncertain.
After Spurs lost 2-1 against Manchester United in the Premier League clash on Wednesday, Mourinho was asked whether he would like to have Bale in his squad. The Portuguese replied: “Come on, I don’t need to answer.”
In an ideal world, Bale could still return to Spurs.
However, getting a deal done for him is very difficult. Spurs have a strict wage structure in place and they cannot afford to break the bank on one player.
Bale earns in the region of £350,000-per-week in Madrid, and certainly, Spurs are not in a position to meet his wage demands.