Jose Mourinho comments on decision to sign Giovani Lo Celso permanently

Tottenham Hotspur confirmed earlier this week that they have made Giovani Lo Celso’s loan move from Real Betis permanent, completing a £27.2m transfer.
Lo Celso joined Spurs during the summer on loan from the La Liga club. After impressing in recent weeks, Spurs have decided to sign him permanently.
The transfer was announced at the same time as the confirmation that Christian Eriksen had left the club to join Serie A giants Inter Milan.
The Argentine midfielder has signed a deal at the club till 2025.
When asked to comment on the decision, Jose Mourinho has said that it was something the club had decided before he even arrived.
He added that Spurs were totally convinced that Lo Celso would adapt quickly and make a difference to the side. Furthermore, the club signed him knowing that Christian Eriksen would leave at some point.
Mourinho has hailed him as a ‘good player’, and praised his versatility.
The Portuguese boss told Football London: “To be honest I think the decision was made even before I arrived because it’s one of these loans were the club totally trust that the player will adapt quickly because it’s that type of loan with a clear objective.
“Of course it’s coming from Mauricio’s time and when they decide for Giovani they think about the big possibility of Christian leaving sooner or later.”
Lo Celso has made only eight starts in all competitions for Spurs (four in the Premier League) but he has been in terrific form in recent weeks, producing eye-catchy displays against Norwich, Watford and Southampton.