Jose Mourinho comments on Danny Rose

Tottenham Hotspur offloaded two first-team players on loan during the January transfer window.
Danny Rose has been allowed to leave on loan to Newcastle United this month.
The 29-times capped England international has made 10 starts in the Premier League, and further four in the Champions League this season, but his performance wasn’t up to the mark.
The 29-year-old lost his place in the starting line-up to young full-back Japhet Tanganga, and therefore it was the right call to let him go somewhere where he will get regular games.
Mourinho has a lot of options for the left-back role. Jan Vertonghen and Ryan Sessegnon can play there while Ben Davies, who is currently out injured, is another option.
When Mourinho was asked whether Rose has played his last game for Spurs, he replied (cheekily): “This season, yes.”
Mourinho however, has insisted that Rose is under contract at Spurs, and that the club will make the decision going forward. At the moment, he needs to play regularly and the club will decide what is best for him.
To be fair, it looks highly unlikely that Rose will have a long-term future under Mourinho. He is a good defender with plenty of experience. It remains to be seen whether he can deliver at Newcastle and make an impact at Tyneside.