Jose Mourinho claims Everton want to reach Barcelona and Manchester United level after showing ambition

Everton visit Old Trafford to face Manchester United on Sunday, and the Toffees will be looking to get their third ever away win against the Red Devils in the Premier League era.
A point and two places in the table currently separate both sides, with the Goodison Park side surprisingly ahead of Jose Mourinho’s men after nine games.
Everton are taking a new shape under manager Marco Silva, and Mourinho reckons they now have similar ambitions to his side after an incredible investment over the summer transfer window.
“Difficult, incredible investment. We knew the club would move in that direction, very good players, players from Barcelona,” the Portuguese said during Friday’s press conference, as reported by M.E.N
“So that is the level which Everton wants to reach. Their ambitions are very similar to our ambitions.”
That Mourinho is aware that Everton want to reach a level similar to Barcelona and have ambitions similar to the Red Devils should very much excite the club’s fans, and it hints at what to expect in the nearest future.
The Toffees brought in Lucas Digne, Yerry Mina and Andre Gomes (on loan) from the La Liga giants during the summer, and while only the French defender could hit the ground running at Goodison Park, with injuries stalling the progress of the other two, that Everton were able to land three players from one of the best clubs in the world says a lot about their huge ambitions.
The Merseysiders want to become a top-six side permanently, playing European football frequently, and should they continue to move in the direction that saw Director of Football Marcel Brands, Silva and the former Barcelona trio arrive in the summer, reaching their goals is very much possible going forward.