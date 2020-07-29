Jose Mourinho aims a dig at Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes

Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho has taken a swipe at the Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes.

When asked about the Portuguese midfielder’s impact at Old Trafford since signing for the Red Devils in January, the former Manchester United manager claimed that Fernandes has proven to be a good penalty taker so far.





Mourinho said to MEN: “Bruno came in, was fit, played very well, improved the United team and also proved to be a great penalty taker, one of the best in the world, because he had about 20 to score.”

Bruno Fernandes has netted six penalties for Manchester United so far.

Although most of his goals have come from the spot, he has done a lot more than just scoring so far. The Portuguese international has transformed Manchester United’s midfield with his technical ability, passing and creativity.

It will be interesting to see if he can build on his impressive debut season in England next year. Fernandes has been the key to United’s revival during the second half of the season and the initial signs suggest that he could go on to be a cult hero at Old Trafford.

Mourinho’s comments have not gone down too well with the Manchester United fans. Most of them have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on Spurs and their former manager.

Here is what they had to say in response.

You actually have to attack your opposition and get in their box to win penalties. Jose should try it sometime — Pøgba Senior (@TheSaItIsHere) July 29, 2020

Jose crying because he got the wrong Fernandes for Spurs 💉 — 🐐™ (@TheFergusonCode) July 29, 2020

Jose is them tears bro? Enjoy Europa league mate — 🌊™️ (@RealistGlizzy) July 29, 2020

Behaving like a salty child now — AD (@UTDFuture) July 29, 2020

Same guy who forcefully celebrated 6th? — ManUnitedMedia – Josh (@ManUnitedMedia) July 29, 2020

Says the guy who celebrated finishing 6th as if it were some kind of achievement. He’s now become a Europa League manager and he won’t win it with Spurs because they don’t do that there 🤣 — SeepsMazi (@MazSips) July 29, 2020

That’s what happens when you play attacking football, players get into the box and get fouled. Doesn’t happen as often when you sit back and play 10 behind the ball — IzzyMUFC (@NorfolkIzzy) July 29, 2020