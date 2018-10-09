Jorge Sampaoli’s makes Leeds United admission, Bielsa will be delighted

Former Argentine manager Jorge Sampaoli admitted he’s been enjoying watching Leeds United of late, on par with Chelsea, Manchester City, Barcelona, Real Madrid, Real Betis and Sevilla.
Sampaoli and Bielsa are both from Argentina and have managed their national team, Chile’s national team and in La Liga.
Bielsa has garnered a lot of plaudits for Leeds’ form, in addition to their entertaining playing style, and Sampaoli appears to be a supporter.
He said in an interview with Marca: “I like Sarri’s Chelsea, City of Guardiola, Barca and Madrid always and Betis are also interesting. And, of course, the Leeds of Bielsa.”
Leeds United have made a fantastic start this season. The Whites are currently third in the division with 23 points from 12 games, having suffered just one defeat under Bielsa. Only West Bromwich Albion (31) have scored more goals than United (22) while only Middlesbrough (6) have conceded fewer (9).
There’s still plenty of the season to go, and Leeds have started seasons well in the past only to fade during the second-half of the campaign, but they’ve given themselves every opportunity to push for promotion.
Leeds have finished outside of the top-six in every season since 2005/06, but Bielsa’s fine work in such a short space of time could have supporters believing they can finally return to the Premier League.
Stats from Transfermarkt.