Jorge Mendes offers Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo to Aston Villa

Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Nuno Espirito Santo’s agent Jorge Mendes has offered him to Aston Villa, according to Football Insider.

The Portuguese wants his client to take charge of a club with greater financial resources and thinks that Villa owners Wes Edens and Naseef Sawiris can meet Nuno’s demands.





Dean Smith’s future with the Midlands outfit is not guaranteed, and Rangers’ Steven Gerrard has already been linked with taking over ahead of the summer.

Mendes wants Nuno to leave Wolves after four seasons in charge and has already offered him to Tottenham Hotspur.

Spurs are looking for Jose Mourinho’s permanent replacement after sacking the Portuguese three weeks ago, and his compatriot is believed to be on their radar.

The north Londoners are taking their time before making a decision, and it is believed that they could be ready to wait until the end of the European Championships.

While Wolves have struggled this term, they were impressive in Santo’s first three seasons in charge, earning Premier League promotion and finishing the last two seasons in seventh place.

Given the rivalry between Villa and the Molineux outfit, replacing Smith with the former Valencia and Porto boss might not go down well with fans of both clubs.

The Villans were pushing for European qualification for most of the campaign, but since Jack Grealish picked up an injury they have won just three of their last 12 outings.

