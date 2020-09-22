Jorge Mendes hoping to bring Douglas Costa to Wolves

Wolverhampton Wanderers have been linked with a move for the Juventus winger Douglas Costa.

The Italian champions are willing to cash in on the Brazilian this summer and his agent Jorge Mendes is looking to bring the player to Molineux.





According to Tuttosport (h/t Sportwitness), the negotiations are currently underway and the Brazilian is closing in on a move to England.

Wolves recently sold Diogo Jota to Liverpool and they will have to find a quality replacement for the Portuguese international.

Douglas Costa has proven himself at top clubs like Juventus and Bayern Munich and he has the experience to make an immediate impact in the Premier League.

The Brazilian would add pace, flair and unpredictability to the Wolverhampton Wanderers attack this season.

He has fallen down the pecking order at Juventus and he needs to leave the Italian outfit in order to play regular first-team football.

The Brazilian picked up three goals and seven assists last season and he has two years left on his contract with Juventus.

Given his situation at the club, the 30-year-old is unlikely to cost a lot this summer and Wolves should look to snap him up on a bargain.