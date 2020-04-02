Jorge Mendes could take James Rodriguez to Wolves

Wolves have been linked with a move for the Colombian midfielder James Rodriguez.
The 28-year-old has fallen out of favour at Real Madrid and he needs to join another club in order to play regular first team football.
As per Marca (via Sportwitness), the midfielder has some options and Wolves are one of those. However, they are not as tempting as the other projects.
It will be interesting to see if Wolves can convince the player to join them this summer.
Nuno could use a traditional number ten like Rodriguez. He could take Jota and Jimenez’ game to another level.
Rodriguez is an excellent passer and he is lethal with his set-pieces. He will improve Wolves going forward.
The current set of midfielders at the club do not possess his skill-set and it would be a tremendous signing for Nuno.
The report adds that Jorge Mendes could play a key role in the transfer.
The Portuguese super-agent has a good relationship with Wolves and he could press the midfielder into joining them.
Wolves have an ambitious project and they have the funds to improve as a squad. It wouldn’t be a bad move for Rodriguez.
Furthermore, if the Molineux outfit manage to secure European football for the next season, it would be quite a statement from them.