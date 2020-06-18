Jorge Cadete backs Celtic to beat Rangers to title next season

Jorge Cadete has told The Scottish Sun that Celtic will beat Steven Gerrard’s Rangers to the Scottish Premiership title next season.

The former Celtic striker believes that Rangers have become stronger under manager Gerrard.

However, the Portugal international has said that Neil Lennon’s side will make it 10 league titles in a row next season.

Cadete told The Scottish Sun: “I think — and I hope — that Celtic will win the league.

“I like Edouard and Leigh Griffiths as strikers and if they stay together, it’s a big advantage.

“Neil Lennon knows how to win trophies and guys like Scott Brown have the right mentality.

“Celtic are strong and recovered really well after losing to Rangers in December last season.

“Steven Gerrard has improved Rangers. They did well in the Europa League, beating Braga.

“I didn’t see that game but it was a fantastic result and they will come back strong this season.

“But Celtic had the edge last year and if they keep most of the team together I can see them winning again.”

Celtic are favourites

Celtic are the best team in Scotland, and the way they raced ahead of Rangers after the mid-season winter break underlines their mentality and quality.

If the Hoops make a few signings in the summer transfer window, then they will become stronger, and that is only going to enhance their chances of making it 10 league titles in a row.

Rangers cannot be written off yet

However, Rangers cannot be written off just yet. True, the Gers collapsed in the second half of this past season and also struggled to maintain pressure on Celtic in the final months of the 2018-19 campaign, but there is no doubt that they can push the Hoops and give a real run for their money next season.

If Rangers are able to add consistency and win games against the ‘lesser’ sides, then they should be able to worry Celtic a lot more next season.