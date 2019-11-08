Jordan Jones describes Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos in three words

Glasgow Rangers edge closer to reaching the knockout stages of the Europa League after earning a crucial victory against Porto at Ibrox on Thursday.
The Gers, who drew 1-1 against Porto in their last Europa League game, produced a superb second-half performance to earn all three points. Rangers won 2-0 with goals coming from Alfredo Morelos and Steven Davis.
Rangers posted a tweet on Morelos on their Twitter handle last night with a caption: ‘What a man’. Jordan Jones, the Rangers winger, has reacted to that post with a caption – ‘simply the best’.
Simply The Best. 🐃❤️🇬🇧 https://t.co/2PbA05GOAP
— Jordan Jones (@JJordanjones11) November 7, 2019
Morelos, who scored 30 goals in all competitions last season, has been in phenomenal form for the Gers in 2019-20. The Colombian international has now scored 11 goals in Europe this season, and 21 overall in all competitions.
The exciting striker has been linked with a move away from Ibrox recently but Steven Gerrard has made it clear that he is not for sale in January.
The victory means Rangers now sit joint top of Group G alongside Young Boys of Switzerland with two games remaining, while Porto and Feyenoord are three points behind.