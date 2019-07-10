Jordan Hugill dropped from West Ham United’s Premier League Asia Trophy squad

West Ham United have announced their Premier League Asia Trophy 23-man squad, and striker Jordan Hugill didn’t make the list.
The Hammers can add two more players should they make new signings between now and July 17th when the tournament kicks off, and the fact that manager Manuel Pellegrini didn’t include the 27-year-old most likely signifies the end of his West Ham career.
Hugill was snapped up on transfer deadline day in January 2018 for £10 million from Preston North End, becoming David Moyes’ second signing.
However, he featured in just 22 minutes in total for the Hammers before joining Middlesbrough on a season-long loan last summer.
The Englishman scored seven goals in 41 appearances for Boro as he was back-up to Britt Assombalonga, but it wasn’t enough to earn him a permanent move, and neither does it seem he has a future at the London Stadium.
Pellegrini shipping him out on loan last term and dropping him from the Premier League Asia Trophy squad are clear indicators that Hugill isn’t in his plans, and he is expected to move on this summer.
West Ham face Manchester City on 17 July, with the other two sides in the competition – Newcastle United and Wolverhampton Wanderers – playing later the same day, while the third/fourth-place play-off and final takes place on Saturday 20 July.